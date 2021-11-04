Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / News /  Microsoft launching 'edge browser' for Linux operating system

Microsoft launching 'edge browser' for Linux operating system

For the users who are new to 'edge' on Linux, then the installer is now available on Microsoft's website
1 min read . 07:20 AM IST Livemint

On a related note, the preview versions of 'edge' for Linux have been available for more than a year.

Microsoft has finally announced the launch of a stable version of its 'edge browser' for the Linux operating system later this week.

As per The Verge, the American tech giant will officially launch the 'edge' supported browser fully on Linux with regular stable channel updates.

For the users who are already using preview builds of 'edge' on Linux, The Verge suggests getting the latest stable version by running the sudo apt install Microsoft-edge-stable command.

For the users who are new to 'edge' on Linux, then the "installer is now available on Microsoft's website," as per The Verge.

'Edge' is another browser option that might work on Linux distros where Chrome isn't fully supported.

According to The Verge, Microsoft has also added a number of privacy features to 'edge' to limit tracking and cookies, and "the Linux version of Edge shares most of the same features that are available on Windows and macOS."

