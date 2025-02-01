Microsoft has started its performance-based job cuts which will lead to the affected employees losing their jobs with immediate effect and without any severance pay, according to a report by Business Insider.

A letter sent by Microsoft to the concerned employees (via Business Insider) read, “The reason(s) for the termination of your employment including your job performance has not met minimum performance standards and expectations for your position. You are relieved of all job duties effective immediately and your access to Microsoft systems, accounts, and buildings will be removed effective today. You are not to perform any further work on behalf of Microsoft.”

The Redmond-based tech giant also reportedly told these employees that if they apply for employement in the future, their past performance and basis of termination will be considered. Microsoft also asked them to return their company cardkey, corporate card, phone card and any other company property.