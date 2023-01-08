Microsoft may add OpenAI’s chatbot technology to Bing, Word

The integration of the AI chatbot into Microsoft’s Bing could give a competitive edge to the search engine over Alphabet's Google. However, for Microsoft to succeed with the integration, there are multiple hurdles that must be cleared first. ChatGPT has to be accurate in its output as the produced results are factually incorrect in many cases. Another pressing issue is the privacy. The AI model will need to be customized to individual clients securely.

