Microsoft may add OpenAI’s chatbot technology to Bing, Word

Software giant Microsoft is reportedly planning to incorporate OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot technology into Office tools and apps. According to a report by The Information, Microsoft has discussed adding OpenAI’s artificial intelligence technology in Word, PowerPoint, Outlook and other apps to generate text using simple prompts. The report cites a person with direct knowledge of the effort as its source.
For users, adding OpenAI’s chatbot into its search engine Bing, Word, and other apps will allow them to create emails, and other AI generated texts, all based on prompts. Microsoft has earlier said that it planned to integrate image-generation software from its image creation software, Dall-E 2, into Bing.
“Microsoft is also integrating DALL∙E 2 into its consumer apps and services starting with the newly announced Microsoft Designer app, and it will soon be integrated into Image Creator in Microsoft Bing," the company said in a blog post in 2022. “DALL∙E 2 was trained on a supercomputer hosted in Azure that Microsoft built exclusively for OpenAI. The same Azure supercomputer was also used to train OpenAI’s GPT-3 natural language models and Codex," it added.
Microsoft has also funded the Elon Musk-backed OpenAI in 2019. It then provided $1 billion in funding. The duo also partnered to develop artificial intelligence supercomputing technologies on Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing service.
OpenAI released its AI chatbot – ChatGPT for public testing in December, 2022. The chatbot is trained to follow an instruction in a prompt and provide a detailed response in a human-like conversation. As per the creators, ChatGPT, unlike other AI chatbots, can answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.