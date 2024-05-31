Microsoft, Meta and Intel announce AI initiative to rival Nvidia. What is it and why is it important?
Top tech companies collaborate to create 'Ultra Accelerator Link' industry standard for AI accelerators, aiming to facilitate communication between systems processing AI data.
Top tech companies like Meta, Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Intel announced on Thursday that they have developed a new industry standard called “Ultra Accelerator Link,". The new standard is an attempt to establish communication between artificial intelligence accelerators, systems that can help process vast amounts of data used in AI-related tasks.