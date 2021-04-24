Microsoft might soon introduce a preview version of the new Office 2021 for the Mac and Office LTSC. The company is expected to roll out this version as early as this week.

The Office LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel) will work for commercial customers. The new versions will be perpetual versions of Office that won't rely on subscriptions or the cloud.

In February this year, Microsoft announced its plans for Office 2021 as well as for a Windows version. However, the Windows version won't be available in preview. The Windows version will be released later this year.

Office 2021 for Mac will support both Apple Silicon and Intel-based Macs and will require at least 4GB of RAM and 10GB of storage space. It's designed to be a static release of Office, but during the preview, there will be monthly updates that could include new features. Once Office 2021 for Mac is final and released, no new features will be added.

Currently, the new Office 2021 comes with features such as Line Focus. This feature removes distractions to let Word users move through a document line by line.

The new version will also introduce XLOOKUP, an Excel feature that lets you find things in a table or range by row.

Dynamic array support in Excel, which has new functions for dynamic arrays in spreadsheets.

The user will also be able to record a slide show with narration in PowerPoint.

According to a report by The Verge, Microsoft's Office LTSC variant will also include things like dark mode support, accessibility improvements, and the same Dynamic Arrays and XLOOKUP features found in Excel 2021 for Mac. Office 2021 for Windows will include similar features.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.