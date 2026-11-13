Microsoft outage affects businesses, government agencies and AI platforms: Full list of services impacted

A widespread Microsoft outage that began on Thursday, November 12, continued into Friday, November 13, disrupting several services across the US, India, Australia, Japan and other countries. The impact included customers being unable to access Microsoft's email, workplace applications, cloud services and AI applications.

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Microsoft acknowledged the incident and said an unexpected loss of server availability had put additional pressure on its remaining infrastructure. The outages were not limited to Outlook or Microsoft Teams; they also affected security, enterprise management, and third-party applications reliant on Microsoft's cloud services, according to the company's service health advisories. During the outage, Downdetector logged over 130,000 reports of Outlook issues.

Full list of Microsoft services affected by the outage According to Microsoft's service health updates, several products experienced disruptions across different categories.

Email and productivity: Microsoft Outlook, Exchange Online, Microsoft 365, Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Email connectivity issues and inability to access files and workplace applications were reported by users. Communication and collaboration: Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online & OneDrive. The problems reported were chat failures, calendar, scheduling, and access to cloud storage. Artificial intelligence: Microsoft Copilot was affected, and users had trouble loading Copilot Chat and accessing workplace information. Other providers, such as OpenAI and Anthropic, also reported issues with their Microsoft connectors. Security and enterprise management: Microsoft Defender XDR, Defender for Office 365, Intune, Purview, Microsoft 365 Admin Center and Microsoft 365 Apps Admin Center had problems related to security, device management and administrative functions. Other Microsoft services: Microsoft Planner, To Do, Power BI, Fabric, Graph, Universal Print, Windows 365, and Microsoft 365 Education also reported disruptions affecting various features and operations.

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Third-party websites and organisations affected The outage also impacted organisations that depend on Microsoft's infrastructure.

OpenAI reported problems with new Microsoft connector connections and certain tools. Anthropic found another upstream provider problem with its Microsoft 365 connector.

The school administration platform, School Bytes, used by schools in New South Wales, was disrupted in Australia. Government departments, including Australia's federal police and intelligence agencies, also reported email issues.

The US House of Representatives confirmed it was affected and stated thatengineers were working with Microsoft. Meanwhile, electric truck manufacturer Workhorse Group postponed its third-quarter financial results announcement from November 12 to November 16, citing business disruption caused by the outage.

What caused the Microsoft outage? Microsoft said it was caused by a significant number of servers suddenly going down. Additionally, some servers were restored and then started receiving traffic, causing some to become unresponsive and adding strain to the other infrastructure, the company said.

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Microsoft engineers began reviewing diagnostic data and traffic management data, and rebuilt compromised servers using earlier software configurations. Microsoft was not convinced it was a cyber attack, Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said. However, the precise technical cause had not been established.

When will Microsoft services be fully restored? Microsoft has begun service recovery, but progress has been uneven as of Friday, November 13. As traffic returned to some of those revived servers, they began to slow down once more, the company said.

Microsoft was trying to restore infrastructure capacity and progressively reconnect impacted users. It warned services may take time to return to normal as applications re-established their connections.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.