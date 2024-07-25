Microsoft outage: CrowdStrike update to cost US Fortune 500 firms $5.4 billion, report says
CrowdStrike's July 19, update is estimated to cost $5.4 billion to the US Fortune 500 companies, according to the insurer Parametrix reporter The Guardian on July 24 (BST). The total insured losses for the non-Microsoft Fortune 500 companies are likely to be from $540 million to $1.08 billion.
