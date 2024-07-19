Microsoft outage: CrowdStrike's shares plunge 20% in early Wall Street session
CrowdStrike customers posted blue error screens on social media as they were prevented from accessing laptops and corporate computers. This shows how a growing proportion of businesses have moved services and support processes online to cut costs or better unify global operations.
(Bloomberg) -- Computer systems at businesses and public services around the globe failed after a botched update of a widely used cybersecurity program took down Microsoft Corp. systems.