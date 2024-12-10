Microsoft outage strikes again, disrupting Calendar and Teams: Report

Microsoft experienced its second significant outage in two weeks, affecting services like Outlook and Teams. The disruption lasted for hours and impacted thousands of users globally, with issues particularly noted in accessing the Teams calendar functionality.

Tech giant Microsoft 365 is currently experiencing a major outage, with users across the globe struggling to access key services such as Outlook, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams. The disruption, which started around 2:34 PM, was first reported on Downdetector, where complaints peaked at 6:19 PM.

As per a report by TOI, Indian users began facing difficulties as early as 3:19 PM IST.

Reports indicate that the outage is impacting several Microsoft services, including access to Outlook, the website, and OneDrive. In addition, The Verge reported that Microsoft Teams, a widely-used communication platform, has also been affected by the disruption. This widespread service failure has left many users unable to access crucial files and documents, creating significant challenges for businesses and individuals who rely on the cloud-based tools.

Microsoft 365 Status confirmed the ongoing issue, stating that the company is actively investigating the root cause. "We’re reviewing service monitoring telemetry to isolate the source of the problem and develop a remediation plan," the update said. The company also offered a workaround for affected users, advising them to access Microsoft 365 apps and documents via desktop applications until the issue is resolved.

“We’re investigating an issue where some users may be unable to access Microsoft 365 apps for the web. For more information, please refer to OO953223 in the admin centre," Microsoft 365 Status added.