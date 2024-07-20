Microsoft outage update: Flights delay continues, passengers stranded on airport; here are Top 10 updates to know
Microsoft outage update: Passengers at Indian airports face problems for the second day due to the Microsoft outage, with flights canceled and delays. Some travelers are stranded without accommodation or job assurance.
In what will go down as the most spectacular IT failure the world has ever seen, a botched software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. crashed countless Microsoft Windows computer systems around the world.