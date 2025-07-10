Subscribe

Microsoft Outlook down: Global outage hit users worldwide, login and mail issues persist

Microsoft Outlook is facing a global outage, impacting users' access to email and calendar services. The disruption began on July 9 and has affected over 62% of users, particularly in major US cities. Microsoft is investigating the issue and working on a fix.

Govind Choudhary
Updated10 Jul 2025, 06:29 PM IST
Microsoft Outlook, the widely used email and calendar platform, is currently experiencing a significant global outage, leaving users unable to access their mailboxes across web, mobile, and desktop platforms.
Microsoft Outlook, the widely used email and calendar platform, is currently experiencing a significant global outage, leaving users unable to access their mailboxes across web, mobile, and desktop platforms. The disruption began at approximately 10:20 PM UTC on 9 July (3:50 AM IST on 10 July) and, over 11 hours later, services have yet to be fully restored.

The outage has impacted a substantial number of users worldwide. According to real-time monitoring website DownDetector, over 62 per cent of users have reported being unable to log into their accounts. Additionally, around 33 per cent are encountering server connectivity issues, while 5 per cent are unable to send emails.

Notably, the disruption appears to be concentrated in several major cities across the United States, with Washington, New York, and Dallas among the most affected regions. Users have taken to social media to report error messages such as “Something went wrong” during login attempts, while others have been met with notices regarding ‘invalid licences’.

Microsoft has acknowledged the issue on its official Microsoft 365 Status page, citing a problem within the mailbox infrastructure. The company suggests the root cause may be linked to a failure in an authentication component, which is affecting the platform’s overall performance.

In an official update, Microsoft stated that it is actively investigating the cause of the disruption and has begun deploying a fix. Encouragingly, the company noted that “deployment of the fix is progressing quicker than anticipated” and expects the impact to “gradually mitigate as it progresses.”

Despite these efforts, Microsoft has yet to confirm the exact cause of the outage. Users across the globe continue to experience issues, and there is currently no official timeline for a full resolution.

(This is a developing story, check later for more updates)

 
