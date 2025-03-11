Microsoft will discontinue support for the Remote Desktop app on May 27, 2025, urging users to switch to the new Windows App for continued access to services. The new app features enhancements like a unified interface and optimised performance for Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft has announced that, as of 27 May 2025, the Remote Desktop app for Windows—available through the Microsoft Store—will no longer be supported or available for download and installation. Users are being advised to transition to the new Windows App to maintain access to services such as Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box.

What does the new Windows App offer? The Windows App, which is set to replace the Remote Desktop app, offers a range of enhancements. These include a unified interface for multiple Windows services, support for multiple monitors, dynamic display resolutions, and customisable home screens. Additional benefits include device redirection, optimised performance for Microsoft Teams, and simplified account switching.

Following the cut-off date, connections to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box via the Remote Desktop app will be blocked. For other users, Microsoft will no longer provide support for the application. As a result, organisations and individuals relying on Remote Desktop must take proactive steps to migrate to the Windows App.

How to download the new Windows App The Windows App can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store or via the official Microsoft website. In cases where Remote Desktop services are required and Windows App does not yet support them, Microsoft recommends using Remote Desktop Connection or RemoteApp and Desktop Connection as interim solutions.

Users are also encouraged to check the list of known issues and limitations in the Windows App, as Microsoft is actively working to address feature gaps. Additionally, guidance on uninstalling the Remote Desktop app has been made available.