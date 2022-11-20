Microsoft plans to bring back its SwiftKey iOS keyboard with new features

In the previous month, Microsoft stated that it will discontinue the iOS version of the Swiftkey. The technology giant wanted to focus on the Android version of the application. Afterwards, Microsoft removed the app support and terminated it from the Apple App Store.
Now, the technology company plans to announce that it will bring back Swiftkey for iOS devices. Recently, the company told The Verge that Microsoft’s Caitlin Roulston said, “Based on customer feedback, Swiftkey iOS has been relisted on the Apple App Store."
The Swiftkey made its way back to iOS, the app was updated on August 11, 2021. Vishnu Nath, Vice President and GM of Microsoft at OneNote and Office has dropped some hints in a tweet that Swiftkey for iOS might soon be updated with new features.
“We are ending support for Microsoft SwiftKey iOS. Thank you for being a user of our product. Please visit data.swiftkey.com for details on how to manage your data. The app will be delisted from the App Store on October 05, 2022," said the company in an announcement this year.
Meanwhile, Microsoft has introduced a new meeting experience in Teams. The company has introduced a ‘sign language view’ feature to Microsoft Teams to help signers – people who are deaf/hard of hearing and others who use sign language. With the new feature, signers can keep one another prioritised on center stage, in a consistent location, throughout every meeting.
Announcing the new feature via a blog post, Microsoft said, “Today we are pleased to announce sign language view, a new meeting experience in Microsoft Teams that helps signers – people who are Deaf/hard of hearing, interpreters, and others who use sign language – keep one another prioritised on center stage, in a consistent location, throughout every meeting."
Users will be able to prioritise up to two other participants’ videos in Teams Meetings so they stay visible and in a consistent location throughout the meeting. Once enabled, the prioritised video streams will automatically appear at the right aspect ratio as well as with highest available quality. As per Microsoft, the feature is personal to users and will not impact what others see in the meeting.