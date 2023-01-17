Microsoft plans to build openAI capabilities into all products3 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Offering for businesses and end users to be transformed by incorporating tools like ChatGPT, CEO Satya Nadella says
DAVOS (SWITZERLAND) : Microsoft Corp. plans to incorporate artificial-intelligence tools like ChatGPT into all of its products and make them available as platforms for other businesses to build on, Chief Executive Satya Nadella said.