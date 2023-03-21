Microsoft plans to create its own mobile games store like Apple and Google

Microsoft plans to create its own mobile games store like Apple and Google2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 09:15 AM IST
A media outlet reports that Microsoft's gaming chief, Phil Spencer, has stated that the EU's Digital Market Act (DMA), set to come into effect in March 2024, will aid the company in achieving its mobile app store goals. The DMA will enable businesses to load their app stores onto iPhones and Android phones by requesting that Apple and Google open up their systems.
Microsoft is reportedly considering the development of a mobile games store for iPhones and Android smartphones, with plans to launch as early as next year, pending regulatory approval of its $75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to recent reports.
