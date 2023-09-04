Microsoft plans to remove WordPad software from Windows 12. Details here

Microsoft plans to remove WordPad software from Windows 12. Details here1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Microsoft is discontinuing its 30-year-old WordPad software, instead promoting Microsoft Word and Notepad. WordPad will be removed from the next version of Windows.
Microsoft is no longer updating the almost 30-year-old WordPad and the software will removed from the next version of Windows. The tech giant is instead promoting its own paid software Microsoft Word for documents and Notepad for plain text.
