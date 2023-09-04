Microsoft plans to remove WordPad software from Windows 12. Details here

Microsoft is no longer updating the almost 30-year-old WordPad and the software will removed from the next version of Windows. The tech giant is instead promoting its own paid software Microsoft Word for documents and Notepad for plain text.

Microsoft announced the removal of WordPad via a support note published on Friday. The company wrote, “WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt."

According to a report by The Verge, WordPad was first introduced as part of Windows 95 in 1995 but the free word processing software has not been updated since the Windows 7 Ribbon UI. The removal of WordPad is expected to come with the latest version of Windows which is expected to be Windows 12, expected to be released with a ton of AI-powered features in 2024.

Notably, the news regarding the removal of WordPad comes days after the company announced that the Notepad app will now offer features like automatic save and restoral of tabs.