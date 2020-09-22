Microsoft pledges to get gaming service on iPhones

Microsoft launched its xCloud service last week working only with Android devices because Apple had blocked games that stream directly from the web on its mobile operating system, frustrating Microsoft and other companies with streaming services such as Nvidia Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Earlier this month, Apple relaxed its rules to allow individual games from the web, but not a full all-you-can-eat service. Microsoft said the new provisions still make the gaming experience poor for users on Apple’s mobile devices.