Microsoft readies games for Xbox Series X Led by Halo Infinite

Microsoft has said that all of the games it launches over the next two years, including many of those announced Thursday, will also be released on personal computers as well as the old Xbox One. Rather than develop games exclusively for the Xbox Series X, Microsoft has focused on services such as the Netflix-style, $10-a-month, all-you-can-play Xbox Game Pass, which has more than 10 million subscribers. Later this year, the company will add its xCloud game streaming service to the stable, with the new offering included free in the top tier of Game Pass. The goal is for xCloud to attract mobile gamers.