Microsoft releases new Windows 11 update: From Copilot to Paint revamp, 5 new features you should know2 min read 27 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Microsoft introduces Windows 11 update with AI-powered assistant Copilot, offering improved features like AI for drawing and digital creation in Paint, AI features in Snipping Tool, and upgraded AI-enabled features in the Photos app.
Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 update featuring the AI-powered assistant, Copilot which the company claims will accelerate tasks, reduce friction, provide personalized answers, and save user's time.
