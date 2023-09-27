Microsoft introduces Windows 11 update with AI-powered assistant Copilot, offering improved features like AI for drawing and digital creation in Paint, AI features in Snipping Tool, and upgraded AI-enabled features in the Photos app.

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 update featuring the AI-powered assistant, Copilot which the company claims will accelerate tasks, reduce friction, provide personalized answers, and save user's time.

With over 150 new features, the next Windows 11 update is one of its most ambitious yet, bringing the power of Copilot and new AI-powered experiences to apps like Paint, Photos, Clipchamp and more right to your Windows PC, the software giant said.

Announcing the new AI-powered feature to Windows 11, Microsoft wrote, "Copilot will uniquely incorporate the context and intelligence of the web, your work data and what you are doing in the moment on your PC to provide better assistance – with your privacy and security at the forefront. It will be a simple and seamless experience, available in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and in our web browser with Edge and Bing."

New features coming with Windows 11 Copilot update: Paint Revamp: The old Paint app is getting a generative AI powered upgrade with the Windows 11 Copilot and the Redmond-based company is promising features like AI for drawing and digital creation, background remover and more.

Moreover, Microsoft has also announced that Paint Cocreator preview will start rolling out to Windows Insiders users from today while it will be available to general public in the coming days. Cocreator will help users generate unique images by entering a text prompt and selecting a style.

"You can then use the array of other tools in Paint to further refine your creation, whether it's adding layers or drawing on top." Microsoft noted.

AI features in Snipping Tool: Snipping Tool will now have the ability to capture sounds while making a screen recording. Users can start a screen recording on Windows by pressing Windows + Shift + R or Print Screen button.

Interestingly, the software will now come with features like extracting specific text from an image and protecting sensitive information with text redaction.

Upgrades to Photos App: Microsoft has also upgraded the Photos app with new AI-enabled features like Background Blur and improved search results. Background Blur will allow users to make the subject of their photo stand out by automatically finding and blurring the background. Users will also have the ability to change the intensity of blur and make changes to the areas that they want to be blurred.

No more passwords: Microsoft is bringing the new Passkeys feature creates a unique, unguessable credential allowing users to not use their passwords and instead use their face, fingerprint or device PIN to log into their accounts.

“Passkeys can be used without the need for other sign-in challenges, making the authentication process faster, secure, and more convenient… Passkeys provide a more secure and convenient method to logging into websites and applications compared to passwords." Microsoft noted in a release.

File Explorer Microsoft is giving a new modernized look to the File Explorer with the new Windows 11 update. The new File Explorer address bar and search box are designed in a way to help users easily access important and relevant information.

Moreover, a new Gallery feature is also being added to File Explorer in order to make it easier for users to access their photo collection. File Explorer will now also be able to open archival formats like RAR and 7-Zip.

