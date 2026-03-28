Microsoft reportedly developing a cheaper Xbox Game Pass tier for first-party studio titles: here's what to expect

Microsoft could be working on a cheaper Xbox Game Pass tier with first-party-only games and delayed access. A new leak has also given us hints on the codename of the new tier, along with the games that could be bundled with it.

Xbox's new Game Pass tier: As per a leak by @redphx on Twitter, the new Game Pass tier has been codenamed ‘Triton’ and could only include games from Xbox Studios, like DOOM Eternal, Dishonored 2, Fable Anniversary, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Gears 5, Halo 5, Halo Wars 2, Hellblade, Ori 1, State of Decay 2, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

The tipster revealed the new tier by digging into Microsoft's public-facing backend, which included hints about Triton. Unfortunately, the tipster did not share any other details about the pricing or other features of the new subscription tier. There have been leaks about Microsoft working on an ad-supported tier, but it's not clear if Triton is linked to that.

Recent reports had suggested that Xbox CEO Asha Sharma wants to make a cheaper Game Pass tier and has even floated the idea of having the Game Pass subscription bundled with Netflix. Sharma is even said to have met the CEO of Netflix to discuss the partnership.

Sharma is also said to be in favour of having the Game Pass tier pricing relooked at. As per a report by The Information, Sharma had told attendees of the Game Developers Conference that she wants to “make future consoles and products like Game Pass more enticing to a broader range of customers by revamping pricing models to offer lower-priced tiers.”

Microsoft had announced its most significant leadership overhaul for Xbox in a decade last month, as its gaming head Phil Spencer retired after working for 38 years at the company, while Xbox CEO Sarah Bond left "to begin a new chapter."

Sharma, who led product development for AI models and services at Microsoft, was elevated to the role of executive vice president and CEO of the gaming division.

Xbox's subscription overhaul: Notably, Microsoft had hiked the prices of its Game Pass tiers last year, with a major revamp which saw the Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Standard tiers getting discontinued, while the company brought in new Game Pass Essential and Game Pass Premium options.