Microsoft researchers name 40 white-collar jobs AI is most likely to steal: Is yours on the list?

Since the mass adoption of generative in late 2022, there has been a growing fear among the masses that the new technology will lead to large scale layoffs and even changing of work as we know it. More recently, business leaders have openly started proclaiming that AI will lead to job lossess even if they don't know which jobs will be lost exactly.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy for instance publicly stated that artificial intelligence will lead to reduction in the company's workforce in the coming years owing to efficiency gains.
Meanwhile, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently stated, “Everybody’s jobs will be affected. Some jobs will be lost. Many jobs will be created and what I hope is that the productivity gains that we see in all the industries will lift society,”
A new Microsoft study, however, gives us an insight into exactly which jobs are at the most risk due to artificial intelligence. The researchers analyzed 200,000 conversations between Microsoft's Copilot AI and users in order to find out the most common activities that people use AI to perform. It found that knowledge workers like Historians, Writers and Authors, CNC Tool Programmers, Brokerage Clerks, Political Scientists, Reporters and Journalists are at most risk of being threatened by AI.
Moreover, the researchers point out that having a college degree may not help protect these jobs from being eliminated.
“In terms of education requirements, we find higher AI applicability for occupations requiring a Bachelor’s degree than occupations with lower requirements” the researchers state.
Interpreters and Translators
Historians
Passenger Attendants
Sales Representatives of Services
Writers and Authors
Customer Service Representatives
CNC Tool Programmers
Telephone Operators
Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks
Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs
Brokerage Clerks
Farm and Home Management Educators
Telemarketers
Concierges
Political Scientists
News Analysts, Reporters, Journalists
Mathematicians
Technical Writers
Proofreaders and Copy Markers
Hosts and Hostesses
Editors
Business Teachers, Postsecondary
Public Relations Specialists
Demonstrators and Product Promoters
Advertising Sales Agents
New Accounts Clerks
Statistical Assistants
Counter and Rental Clerks
Data Scientists
Personal Financial Advisors
Archivists
Economics Teachers, Postsecondary
Web Developers
Management Analysts
Geographers
Models
Market Research Analysts
Public Safety Telecommunicators
Switchboard Operators
Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary
Dredge Operators
Bridge and Lock Tenders
Water Treatment Plant and System Operators
Foundry Mold and Coremakers
Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equipment Operators
Pile Driver Operators
Floor Sanders and Finishers
Orderlies
Motorboat Operators
Logging Equipment Operators
