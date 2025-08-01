Microsoft researchers name 40 white-collar jobs AI is most likely to steal: Is yours on the list?

Since the mass adoption of generative in late 2022, there has been a growing fear among the masses that the new technology will lead to large scale layoffs and even changing of work as we know it. More recently, business leaders have openly started proclaiming that AI will lead to job lossess even if they don't know which jobs will be lost exactly.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy for instance publicly stated that artificial intelligence will lead to reduction in the company's workforce in the coming years owing to efficiency gains.

Meanwhile, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently stated, “Everybody’s jobs will be affected. Some jobs will be lost. Many jobs will be created and what I hope is that the productivity gains that we see in all the industries will lift society,”

A new Microsoft study, however, gives us an insight into exactly which jobs are at the most risk due to artificial intelligence. The researchers analyzed 200,000 conversations between Microsoft's Copilot AI and users in order to find out the most common activities that people use AI to perform. It found that knowledge workers like Historians, Writers and Authors, CNC Tool Programmers, Brokerage Clerks, Political Scientists, Reporters and Journalists are at most risk of being threatened by AI.

Moreover, the researchers point out that having a college degree may not help protect these jobs from being eliminated.

“In terms of education requirements, we find higher AI applicability for occupations requiring a Bachelor’s degree than occupations with lower requirements” the researchers state.

40 Jobs most affected by generative AI: Interpreters and Translators

Historians

Passenger Attendants

Sales Representatives of Services

Writers and Authors

Customer Service Representatives

CNC Tool Programmers

Telephone Operators

Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks

Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs

Brokerage Clerks

Farm and Home Management Educators

Telemarketers

Concierges

Political Scientists

News Analysts, Reporters, Journalists

Mathematicians

Technical Writers

Proofreaders and Copy Markers

Hosts and Hostesses

Editors

Business Teachers, Postsecondary

Public Relations Specialists

Demonstrators and Product Promoters

Advertising Sales Agents

New Accounts Clerks

Statistical Assistants

Counter and Rental Clerks

Data Scientists

Personal Financial Advisors

Archivists

Economics Teachers, Postsecondary

Web Developers

Management Analysts

Geographers

Models

Market Research Analysts

Public Safety Telecommunicators

Switchboard Operators

Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary

10 jobs least affectec by generative AI: Dredge Operators

Bridge and Lock Tenders

Water Treatment Plant and System Operators

Foundry Mold and Coremakers

Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equipment Operators

Pile Driver Operators

Floor Sanders and Finishers

Orderlies

Motorboat Operators