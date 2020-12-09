Microsoft reveals Halo Infinite revised launch timeline

Microsoft reveals Halo Infinite revised launch timeline1 min read . 02:12 PM IST
The company announced that the teams working on the game will be testing, polishing the gaming experience till the lunch during fall
Microsoft revealed that the launch of a much-awaited Halo title will be delayed till the fall of 2021. Halo Infinite was expected to be launched in the month of November as a launch title for the new Xbox Series X.
The delay was first announced in the month of August and was partly pinned at the pandemic causing issues with the development of the game as the team was working remotely. The company announced that the teams working on the game will be testing, polishing the gaming experience till the lunch during .
The company announced in August that the game would be delayed partly due to the challenges of the development team working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic. Halo is a multibillion-dollar franchise that began with the first Xbox almost two decades ago.
The new timeline was revealed in an official blog by the creative director of the game, Joseph Staten.“I’ve spent the last four months immersing myself back into the Halo universe, and it’s my honor as creative director to help our team ship Halo Infinite in Fall 2021. Yep, that’s when the game is coming out. And from now until then, every one of us at 343i and our great partner teams will be building, testing, and polishing an experience we hope all of you love," Staten stated.
