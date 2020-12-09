Microsoft reveals Halo Infinite revised launch timeline

The new timeline was revealed in an official blog by the creative director of the game, Joseph Staten.“I’ve spent the last four months immersing myself back into the Halo universe, and it’s my honor as creative director to help our team ship Halo Infinite in Fall 2021. Yep, that’s when the game is coming out. And from now until then, every one of us at 343i and our great partner teams will be building, testing, and polishing an experience we hope all of you love," Staten stated.