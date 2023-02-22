Microsoft rolls out AI-powered Bing on its search and browser apps on mobile

NEW DELHI :Microsoft has announced that it is expanding the preview of AI-powered Bing and rolling it out for Android and iOS users on Bing and Edge apps along with new features such as voice input. The preview was first released on February 7 for desktop users and has since then signed up more than 1 million users through a waitlist program. Microsoft also added that it is also releasing Bing for Skype to provide quick and informative responses to user queries during group chats.

