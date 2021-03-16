This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Microsoft rolls out fix after thousands face access issues
1 min read.07:53 AM ISTReuters
More than 26,000 people had reported issues with Teams, while over 3,000 users posted about problems with Office 365, outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed
Microsoft Corp said on Monday it was rolling out a fix worldwide to enable its services to recover after an update caused access issues for thousands of users, including those on workplace messaging app Teams.
The company expects the issues to ease within 60 minutes, it said in a tweet.