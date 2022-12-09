Microsoft rolls out in-built screen recording tool for these Windows users1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 03:47 PM IST
- Microsoft is rolling out the feature preview to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.
Microsoft has started rolling out a built-in screen recording tool for Windows 11 users. Announced by the company via a blog post, Snipping Tool in Windows 11 will soon be updated to version 11.2211.35.0. The update will bring screen recording ability for Windows 11 laptops, thus reducing the dependence on third-party apps for recording the computer’s screen.