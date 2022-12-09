Microsoft has started rolling out a built-in screen recording tool for Windows 11 users. Announced by the company via a blog post, Snipping Tool in Windows 11 will soon be updated to version 11.2211.35.0. The update will bring screen recording ability for Windows 11 laptops, thus reducing the dependence on third-party apps for recording the computer’s screen.

“We know that Snipping Tool is a favorite among the Insider community, so we are very excited to introduce a built-in screen recorder with this update! Snipping Tool has always made it quick and easy to capture and share content from your PC, and with screen recording built-in, we are expanding these capabilities to even more types of content", the company said in the blog.

How to record laptop’s screen on Windows 11

To get started, simply open the Snipping tool on your laptop. Here, you will see a new record option. Microsoft says that users will be able to adjust part of the screen that they wish to record before starting the screen recording session. Users will also be able to review the recordings before saving them or sharing it with others.

View Full Image Screen recording on Windows 11

The company is rolling out the feature preview to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Microsoft says that users may face a couple issues that may impact their experience with this preview. For example, some users might notice a slight delay between when they click “Start" and when the recording begins. There is also a known issue where the Snipping Tool app window does not restore when initiating a new snip from within the app.

Users can file their feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Apps > Snipping Tool.

