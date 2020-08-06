NEW DELHI: Microsoft is making a significant improvement to Windows 10’s interoperability with Android smartphones. In a blog post about its latest update to Windows 10, the company announced that the Your Phone app for Windows, will now show a list of Android applications on your computer, and you can launch these directly from the PC. The apps will run in a separate window, but can be used alongside regular Windows apps.

The feature is only available on Insider builds of Windows 10 right now, which is a programme Microsoft runs for testing new updates for Windows. It’s an open software programme though, so anyone with a genuine copy of Windows will be able to sign up for it.

The new feature basically improves multitasking on Windows PCs and bridges the gap between Android and Windows to some extent. Microsoft has been working on this for a while, and the Your Phone app already allows some mirroring between Android phones and Windows 10 PCs. With the new feature, Microsoft is essentially making the computer a more effective extension of your smartphone.

The feature will allow Windows' users switch between apps from their phone and Windows apps just like any other Windows programme. That means you could use the alt-tab shortcut, commonly used by Windows users to switch between apps on the fly. They will also be able to pin such apps to the Start Menu or the taskbar at the bottom of your screen. Doing so will let you launch them any time, without requiring the Your Phone programme.

The feature is also limited to Samsung phones right now and Microsoft has a full list of phones on its support page. However, the feature will eventually roll out for all other Android phones too.

