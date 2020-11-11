Microsoft’s online game services hit by outage on Xbox debut

Microsoft Corp. said core services for its Xbox Live online gaming network suffered an hour-long outage Tuesday, the same day the company introduced its new game consoles.

The outage, reported just after 10 am in Redmond, Washington, prevented customers from signing in to Xbox Live, the company said on a web page that monitors network status.

We're aware that users are currently unable to sign into Xbox Live. Our teams are already on it. We'll provide updates here and on our status page. https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) November 10, 2020





Microsoft said the issue was fixed a little over an hour later, but it was an inauspicious start for the Xbox Series S and X, the new consoles from Microsoft.

