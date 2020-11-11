Microsoft’s online game services hit by outage on Xbox debut

Microsoft’s online game services hit by outage on Xbox debut1 min read . 10:44 AM IST
Microsoft said the issue was fixed a little over an hour later, but it was an inauspicious start for the Xbox Series S and X
Microsoft Corp. said core services for its Xbox Live online gaming network suffered an hour-long outage Tuesday, the same day the company introduced its new game consoles.
The outage, reported just after 10 am in Redmond, Washington, prevented customers from signing in to Xbox Live, the company said on a web page that monitors network status.
Microsoft said the issue was fixed a little over an hour later, but it was an inauspicious start for the Xbox Series S and X, the new consoles from Microsoft.
