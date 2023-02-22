Microsoft sees no Activision deal without Call of Duty

Less than two weeks ago, Britain’s antitrust watchdog suggested that Microsoft may need to divest Call of Duty — one of the most lucrative game franchises in the world — to assuage concerns about its Activision Blizzard takeover being harmful for gaming market competition. Microsoft president Brad Smith told reporters after a closed-door hearing in Brussels with European Union regulators that it isn’t “feasible or realistic to think that one game or one slice of this company can be carved out and separated from the rest" as part of the acquisition.