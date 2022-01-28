Microsoft should play antitrust game well

There is risk, of course. Washington is on heightened alert for Big Tech deals and, at more than three times the size of the Nuance deal, the Activision transaction will undoubtedly draw more scrutiny. But regulators would have a hard time making the case that the combination would give Microsoft disproportionate control of the videogame market. The software giant generated a little over $16 billion in gaming revenue in calendar year 2021. Activision’s revenue for the same period is estimated at $8.7 billion. That adds up to less than 14% of total global spending on videogames last year, according to estimates from Newzoo.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}