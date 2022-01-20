Microsoft shows Meta won’t own the ‘Verse

It is hard to imagine that Meta, on the other hand, won’t have to go it alone. As an ad-based business, it will need users to spend as much time as possible in its walled garden where it can track and make money from their activity. A Financial Times review published this week of hundreds of Meta’s patent applications underscored this strategy, including technology like eye and face tracking. Meta’s VR headsets might one day be able to tell the company what a user likes even before they “like" it.