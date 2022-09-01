Microsoft spots TikTok bug that could expose private videos of millions

Attackers could have then accessed and modified users' TikTok profiles and sensitive information, such as by publicising private videos, sending messages, and uploading videos on behalf of users. TikTok has two versions of its Android app: one for East and Southeast Asia and another for the remaining countries. Performing a vulnerability assessment of TikTok, the Microsoft team determined that the issues were affecting both versions of the app for Android, which have over 1.5 billion installations combined via the Google Play Store.