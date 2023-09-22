Microsoft made a host of announcements at its Surface event at the company's September event that was held in New York City on Thursday.
Here are the top launches at Microsoft's Surface event:
1) Surface Laptop Studio 2:
The new Surface Laptop Studio is being touted by Microsoft as the most "The most powerful Surface we have ever built". The laptop is powered by Intel’s 13th Gen i7 H class processor paired with Nvidia’s RTX 4050 or 4060 GPU options.
The new Surface comes with two USB-C ports, one USB-A port and a MicroSD card reader along with support for Surface Slim Pen 2. It will on sale at a price of ₹1,999.
2) Surface Laptop Go 3:
Price at $799, the new Surface Go 3 comes with a 12.4-inch touchscreen and the upgraded 12th generation Intel core i5 chipset paired 16GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.
Microsoft claims that the new Surface Laptop Go is 88% faster than its predecessor.
3) Surface Go 4:
The Surface Go 4 tablet is powered by the quad-core Intel N200 processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB storage options.
The Surface Go 4 comes largely with the same exterior including the the same USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card reader, two 1080p cameras and a 10.5-inch display, reported The Verge.
4) Microsoft Copilot:
The new Windows 11 update featuring a personalized assistant, Copilot will be released on September 26. The new update will also bring in other improvements like bringing a new look to the File Explorer and support for 7-zip and RAR files.
Speaking at the event on Thursday, Nadella said, "We believe Copilot will fundamentally transform our relationship with technology,"
5) Bing Chat gets DALL-E 3 support:
Microsoft's Bing Chat will now get support to the newly unveiled text-to-image generating tool by OpenAI, DALL-E 3.
The search engine is also getting support for personalized answers, making the search results more relevant to the users by taking advantage of their search history.
