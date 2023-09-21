Microsoft Surface Event: Where to watch and expected launches you should know about1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Microsoft's Surface Event in NYC today expected to launch new products and showcase AI features for Windows 11.
Microsoft will host its Surface Event in New York City today where a lot of new products are expected to be launched while the event could also feature the tech giant showcasing the new AI features coming to Windows 11.
