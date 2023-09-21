Microsoft will host its Surface Event in New York City today where a lot of new products are expected to be launched while the event could also feature the tech giant showcasing the new AI features coming to Windows 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When will the Surface Event take place? The Surface event is slated to start at 7 AM PT or 7:30 PM (India time) on September 21 from New York City and the recording of the event will be available online at 10:30 PM (India time) on the Microsoft event website. It will be the first in-person Surface event held by Microsoft since the start of the pandemic and Microsft CEO Satya Nadella is also expected to make an appearance at the event today.

What to expect from the Surface event? AI Features to Windows 11: Microsoft is expected to unveil the Windows 11 update code named 23H2 which could pack a lot of AI features including Windows Copilot, an AI-powered personal assistant. The new update is currently in testing with Windows Insiders and is likely to be released by the end of September.

Windows Copilot is also expected to receive support for third-party plugins and Microsoft has already lined up many third-party developers like Adobe, Mem and Spotify, reported Windows Central.

New Surface devices: Microsoft is expected to unveil a new version of the Surace Laptop Studio which will feature the Intel's 13th generation processor paired with Nvidia RTX 4060 and 64 GB of DDR5 SDRAM. According to a report by The Verge, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will have a design similar to the original device including a display that pulls forward in order to transform the laptop to a tablet.

Another device which is expected to be announced at the event today is the Surface Go 4 which could be powered by an Intel N200 processor, reported Windows Central. The report notes that Microsoft has also redesigned the internal layout of the new Surface Go in order to make it more repairable.