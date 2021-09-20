A new leak regarding Microsoft Surface Pro 8 has emerged days before the next iteration of the tablet computer is set to break cover, revealing several important details about the upcoming device.

Twitter user @Shadow_Leak has revealed a rather impressive list of specifications for the Surface Pro 8, including a 120Hz refresh rate screen surrounded by very slim bezels. The docking mechanism for the keyword seems to have been changed in comparison to the current Surface Pro 7 to accommodate the thin bezels.

The leak also claims that Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will feature 11th generation Intel processor, making it capable of Thunderbolt support. Earlier speculations had assumed that the tablet will feature dual USB Type-C with Thunderbolt support, instead of USB Type-A ones.

Another major claim the leak makes is that the Surface Pro 8 will ship with replaceable SSD drives. It means, together with Thunderbolt support, the next Surface Pro would offer respectable upgradability options, at least on the storage and display fronts.

The leakster even claimed that the base variant of the tablet would be priced around $799, €680, ¥5,169 and ₹59,999 in respective markets.

Remember, this is not the official teaser for the Surface Pro 8, and these claims should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Exposure ✅



- Intel's 11th-generation Core processor

- 13" 120Hz High Refresh Rate Narrow Border Screen

- Windows 11

- Dual Thunderbolt Interfaces

- Replaceable SSD Hard Drives#Microsoft #Surface #SurfacePro8 pic.twitter.com/ITFftYG4dg — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) September 19, 2021

Microsoft is planning a Surface event on September 22, where a new Surface Pro 8, a Surface Go 3, a refreshed Surface Book 4, an updated Surface Pro X, and the next generation of Android-powered Surface Duo could be announced. The event will be held at 8:30 PM IST.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.