Microsoft takes on WhatsApp with Communities1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 01:33 PM IST
The Communities feature will remain available for free, and seek to build a consumer user base for Teams, which at the moment is negligible
Microsoft on Thursday unveiled a new feature as part of its work communications suite, Teams, marking the company’s foray into personal messaging service. With ‘Communities’, Microsoft Teams will be taking on Meta’s popular messaging service, WhatsApp, which also launched its own version of ‘Communities’ earlier this year, on 3 November.