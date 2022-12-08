Microsoft takes on WhatsApp with Communities

Communities on Teams includes a list view of ‘communities’ (which are essentially groups) that a user is part of. Each community features a social media news feed-style thread, with pills on top to filter posts in the particular community based on events, types of posts, and more. Users will be able to integrate Teams with Microsoft’s own calendar service, as well as third party choices such as Google Calendar, to save an event posted on a community’s thread — or create one of their own.