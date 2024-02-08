Microsoft Teams and Tata Communications join forces to boost enterprise collaboration in India

In a move to enhance collaboration and connectivity options for enterprises in India, Tata Communications has joined forces with Microsoft. The partnership aims to bring flexibility to collaboration tools, particularly Microsoft Teams, for businesses operating in the country, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The collaboration leverages Tata Communications' GlobalRapide platform to facilitate carrier-grade PSTN voice calls on Microsoft Teams devices worldwide. This capability is made possible through the utilization of the Operator Connect platform, enabling Indian enterprise users and multinational corporations with a presence in the country to communicate on a global scale.

Tata Communications' extensive reach, spanning over 190 countries through partnerships with more than 700 mobile network operators, positions the company to offer cloud calling and audio-conferencing capabilities that comply with local regulations, added the wire.

The end-to-end managed services layer of the platform simplifies the deployment, onboarding, and management of Teams, endpoint devices, and session border controllers (SBCs). This integrated approach improves usability, security, and regulatory compliance, while also removing additional hardware expenses for enterprises.

Sriram Sampath, Vice President of Unified Communications and Collaboration at Tata Communications, emphasized the importance of global partnerships with local expertise as businesses expand and geographical borders shrink due to collaboration tools. The collaboration with Microsoft's Operator Connect for Teams is anticipated to boost workforce productivity and efficiency for enterprises, aligning with local regulations and compliance.

Microsoft, represented by Shruti Bhatia, Country Head of Modern Work and Surface for India and South Asia, expressed satisfaction with the partnership, emphasizing their commitment to delivering efficiency and productivity gains for businesses across India. The collaboration aims to support enterprises in growing and scaling seamlessly, efficiently, and securely in an increasingly interconnected business landscape.

(With inputs from ANI)

