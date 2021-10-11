Microsoft has rolled out ‘Chat’ function on Microsoft Teams for Windows 11. The personal chat feature, available right on the desktop, will allow users to being quick video calls or chats with their contacts on Microsoft Teams. For ease of use, Chat from Microsoft Teams will be pinned to the Taskbar at Windows 11 startup.

The Chat functionality and new Teams experience will be available only for individuals using personal Microsoft accounts.

In a recent statement, Microsoft reminded users that there are two versions of Teams - one for personal use and another for work or school purposes. The former has a blue ‘T’ inside a white tile, whereas these colours are reversed for the logo of latter version.

If users try to log into Chat with their work or school account, they will be redirected to download Teams for work or school.

Those who had Teams installed before upgrading their device to Windows 11 can continue to use Teams for work or school as you had prior to the upgrade. Their settings for work or school Teams app will be retained.

If a user was previously using one Teams app for both personal and work or school accounts, they will find a dedicated app for each purpose on on Windows 11 after upgrading. If they accidentally try to log into the wrong version of the app, Teams will send a prompt about the same.

Earlier this year, Microsoft released new features designed for personal chats on Teams. These include Together Mode, Polls, etc.

“Windows 11 is the first version of Windows designed for the hybrid work era, and this new built-in Teams app is aimed at addressing the increasingly blurred lines between our personal and work-related activities," Microsoft said.

Windows 11 was rolled out earlier this month for the wider user base with powerful new experiences whether users are working on a school project, collaborating on a presentation for work.

New devices pre-loaded with Windows 11 have begun shipping, while other devices still shipping with Windows 10 will be among the first to receive an upgrade.

