Microsoft Teams hits 75 million daily users

SAN FRANCISCO : Microsoft's enterprise communication tool Teams now has more than 75 million daily active users and number of organisations integrating their third-party and line of business apps with Teams has tripled in the past 2 months, according to the company CEO Satya Nadella.

Nadella said that they are accelerating Teams innovation, adding new capabilities each week and now support meetings of all sizes, "meetings that scale from 250 active participants to live events for up to 100,000 attendees to streaming broadcast".

"We saw more than 200 million meeting participants in a single day this month, generating more than 4.1 billion meeting minutes," Nadella informed during the analysts' call after reporting a profitable third quarter results late Wednesday.

The users engage in rich forms of communication and collaboration on Teams, and two third of them have shared, collaborated or interacted with files on Teams.

Last month, Teams reached 44 million daily active users (DAUs) -- an over 40 per cent jump from 20 million DAUs in November 2019 -- as people stayed home and worked.

"Teams keeps all your work in communication, conversations, documents, whiteboards and meeting notes in context. It helps people collaborate inside and outside meetings, making them more efficient, effective while reducing fatigue," said Nadella.

Microsoft will also soon roll out its 'raise hand' feature for video calls. With this, users can alert others to the fact that they have something to say by clicking a dedicated 'raise hand' icon.

"Later this year, we will bring real-time noise suppression, which uses AI to reduce distracting background noise such as loud typing or a barking dog in Teams meetings," said Microsoft.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

