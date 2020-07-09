NEW DELHI: In a move to put its video calling collaboration tool ahead of competition, Microsoft has announced some big new updates coming to Teams. The biggest of these is a new c, which seeks to put people in virtual meeting rooms, conference halls and other settings instead of having mundane faces looking at a camera.

The Together Mode has been in the works for a few weeks now and utilises artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to create a live virtual avatar of people on the call. It takes a user’s face and shoulder and puts people in a meeting inside a virtual setting, so that they look like they’re in the same room. The virtual setting will include places like conference halls, coffee shops and more such rooms where meetings can be held.

The idea is to remove one person taking over a screen and talking to everyone. Instead Microsoft is trying to make people feel like they’re next to each other even on a video call. The feature is expected to come to everyone in August this year, so there’s still some time before you get to see it.

The company has also tied up with Lenovo and Yealink to make smart displays based on Teams and Cortana. These are similar to Lenovo’s smart displays powered by the Google Assistant but running on Microsoft’s virtual assistant, Cortana, instead of Google or Amazon’s versions.

Further, Microsoft also plans to add new dynamic views to Teams, which lets multiple users share content at the same time. The feature lets people put a slide on the screen, but keep their pictures up alongside. This allows multiple relevant users to present a deck to a room full of listeners in a meeting. It could also make meetings slightly less dull.

Speaking of dull, Teams will also get live filters and reactions, which allows people to change the lighting in real time on a call and adjust for a webcam’s shortcomings. Live reactions will allow people to respond with emojis during a meeting.

Lastly, Microsoft will increase Teams’ capabilities to support up to 1,000 participants at a time. If you want to host a webinar, where most people are just watching, the platform will also support up to 20,000 participants soon.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via