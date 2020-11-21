Just a few days after Zoom made an announcement saying they will lift the 40-minute time limit on the video calls on the occasion of Thanksgiving (an American festival), Microsoft Teams has gone more than just a few steps ahead. The company has announced that users will be able to get access to 24-hours of free video and voice calls with up to 300 participants.

The company through a blog post has mentioned that “To help you stay connected in the coming months, you will be able to meet for 24 hours with up to 300 participants until further specified."

In order to boost the use of the software for more personal use, Microsoft has added a few more features to its Teams applications on both Android and iOS.

Microsoft will allow users to chat with people in Teams, even if they are not using the app and use tracking services to get notified when loved ones leave or arrive at a location. These features will initially be available only as a preview. The new features have started to roll out in preview on the Teams mobile app and will be fully rolled out in the coming weeks

Zoom had earlier this week announced that they will be lifting the 40-minute limit on calls for users on Thanksgiving Day (26 November). The company claimed that they were taking this step in order to help American families get together virtually in order to deal with the social distancing norms.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via