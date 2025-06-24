Subscribe

Microsoft tests aggregated gaming library for Xbox app on Windows 11: All details

Microsoft is testing a new Xbox app feature for Xbox Insiders that consolidates games from various PC storefronts into a unified library on Windows 11. This will enhance user experience by allowing easy access to titles without launching separate store applications.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated24 Jun 2025, 04:55 PM IST
Microsoft has rolled out a new feature for Xbox Insiders that brings together games from multiple PC storefronts into a single, streamlined library within the Xbox app on Windows 11.
Microsoft has rolled out a new feature for Xbox Insiders that brings together games from multiple PC storefronts into a single, streamlined library within the Xbox app on Windows 11.

Currently available through the PC Gaming Preview programme, the feature is being tested ahead of a broader release planned for later this year, just in time for the holiday season. It will also be available on handheld devices such as the ROG Xbox Ally and the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X.

The update introduces anaggregated gaming library, allowing users to access and launch titles from a variety of platforms, including Xbox, Game Pass (membership required), Battle.net, and other major PC stores, without having to open each store’s launcher separately. Once a game is installed from a supported storefront, it automatically appears in the “My Library” section of the Xbox app. It also shows up in the “Most Recent” sidebar, making it easier for players to resume their last sessions.

Users have the option to manage their library visibility by heading into the Xbox app’s settings. From there, under “Library & Extensions”, they can choose to hide titles from specific storefronts if they do not wish to see them displayed. This level of control is designed to keep the interface clutter-free and tailored to individual preferences.

Also Read | Alliance in trouble? Report says Microsoft ‘prepared to walk’ from OpenAI deal

While the initial phase supports a limited number of storefronts, Microsoft has indicated that the list will expand over time. The move reflects a growing trend of consolidating digital game libraries across ecosystems to improve user experience, particularly for players who use multiple services.

Those not currently enrolled in the Xbox Insider Programme but interested in trying upcoming features can join by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub app on either Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Windows PCs. Support and discussions are facilitated through the Xbox Insider subreddit, where users are encouraged to contribute feedback and report any issues encountered, stated Microsoft in its blog post.

