Microsoft to bring Windows 11 features to Windows 10: Report

According to a report by Windows Latest, the technology giant would bring the printing capabilities of Windows 11 to Windows 10. This will be a part of Windows 10 version 22H2 Update.
Technology giant Microsoft is reportedly working on printing capabilities in Windows 10. This new printing feature introduces the option to add a PIN to a print job. Eventually, this step would help in avoiding duplicate connections and incorrect printouts. It is believed that the update is a part of the Windows 10 version 22H2. Moreover, it was reported that Microsoft is switching to a new development schedule for Windows.
Reportedly, Windows 11 might be getting a feature called “Privacy Auditing" that can help users to look at the apps accessing their camera, microphone, and location data.
Additionally, this development will include features that were exclusive to Windows 11. This also includes the option to add a PIN to a print job.
Reportedly, Microsoft was switching to a new development schedule Windows OS. It is believed that the technology giant is going back to its traditional cycle of thee-year span. This means that the next major version could be released in 2024. This could be the successor of Windows 11 if Microsoft sticks with its current naming trend, as per the report.
To recall, Windows 11 was reportedly getting a feature called ‘Privacy Auditing’ that could help users to look at apps that are helpful in accessing their camera, microphone, and location data. It was expected that Microsoft introduced the feature to app developers for testing purposes. However, it can be available to Windows 11 users in the future to let them choose whether they should continue to use the apps which can be tracking their sensitive data on the machine.
Meanwhile, according to Windows Central, Microsoft rolled out a new Dictate feature to OneNote which can support voice commands to control dictation, such as deleting text or undoing a recent stop. This feature will be powered by AI. Dictate works with over 50 languages that provide an alternate way to input text within OneNote. It is believed that this feature would be rolled out to everyone using OneNote for the web.
