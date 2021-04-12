Microsoft to buy Nuance Communications for $16 billion
- Deal for speech-recognition company aims to capitalize on demand for healthcare software
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Microsoft Corp. has agreed to acquire speech-recognition firm Nuance Communications Inc. for $16 billion, pushing further into health technology and adding to a series of deals that have widened the range of software tools it offers customers.
The all-cash deal pays $56 per Nuance share, a 23% premium over Friday’s closing price. The companies put its value including debt at $19.7 billion.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.