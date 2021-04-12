Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Microsoft to buy Nuance Communications for $16 billion

Microsoft to buy Nuance Communications for $16 billion

Premium
Photo AFP
3 min read . 12 Apr 2021 AARON TILLEY, The Wall Street Journal

  • Deal for speech-recognition company aims to capitalize on demand for healthcare software

Microsoft Corp. has agreed to acquire speech-recognition firm Nuance Communications Inc. for $16 billion, pushing further into health technology and adding to a series of deals that have widened the range of software tools it offers customers.

The all-cash deal pays $56 per Nuance share, a 23% premium over Friday’s closing price. The companies put its value including debt at $19.7 billion.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.