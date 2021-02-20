Microsoft to introduce new Office 2021, Office LTSC this year: Details here

Microsoft to introduce new Office 2021, Office LTSC this year: Details here1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 10:08 AM IST
Microsoft will be updating Office 2021 this year. The software giant will be introducing an updated Office 2021, aimed at personal users and Office LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel) which is aimed at commercial use. The Office 2021 can be purchased at a one-time cost.
According to a report by XDA Developers, Microsoft doesn’t plan to increase the cost of the new Office 2021 for personal users. The report suggests that the LTSC version will be launching with features like a new dark mode, Dynamic Arrays, and XLOOKUP in Excel, as well as other smaller changes across all the popular apps, including Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint. The company will also be introducing enhanced accessibility features. Microsoft hasn’t confirmed the list of features on Office 2021.
The new update will help users and organisations who haven’t moved to cloud infrastructure, which is implemented by Microsoft 365, to stay up to date with the latest featur. The company claimed that many users are still in the process of migrating to the cloud or are unable to move to cloud computing due to a lack of resources.
In a Verge report, Jared Spataro, head of Microsoft 365, said, “It’s just a matter of trying to meet customers where they are. We certainly have a lot of customers that have moved to the cloud over the last 10 months, that’s happened en masse really. At the same time, we definitely have customers who have specific scenarios where they don’t feel like they can move to the cloud."
