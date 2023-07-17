Microsoft to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Playstation, signs a 10-year deal with Sony

Microsoft to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Playstation, signs a 10-year deal with Sony2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Microsoft has signed a binding agreement with Sony to keep the Call of Duty franchise on the Sony Playstation platform following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, addressing regulators' concerns about exclusivity. The deal is for 10 years.
